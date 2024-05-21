Tornado Watch issued Tuesday for Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the entire Kansas City area.

The Tornado Watch will be in effect until 10 p.m. for Johnson, Wyandotte Leavenworth, Franklin, Atchison, Linn, Doniphan and Miami counties on the Kansas side and Jackson, Platte, Cass, Clay, Henry, Johnson, Clinton, Nodaway, Holt, Lafayette, Ray, Pettis, Caldwell, Dekalb, and Buchanan counties on the Missouri side.

During a tornado watch, conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop, but a tornado has not yet been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has also been issued until 3:30 p.m. for southeastern Buchanan County, southwestern Clinton County, northwestern Clay County and Platte County in west central Missouri and southern Miami and Linn counties in central Kansas until 4 p.m. Hazards include 60 mph winds and half dollar and penny size hail.

Severe storms are expected to move into the metro Tuesday afternoon, bringing high wind, hail and possibly some quick spin-up tornadoes.

The severe risk for Kansas City should end by 6 p.m. as the storms move east.

Storms should clear the viewing area by 7-8 PM this evening.

