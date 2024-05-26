Tornado watch issued throughout Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The national weather service has issued a tornado watch throughout the Kansas City metro.

The counties under the watch are Jackson, Johnson (KS and MO), Platte, Atchison, Bates, Clay, Cass, Douglas, Henry, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami and Wyandotte. Those counties under a tornado watch until 5 a.m.

View the latest Weather Alerts in the Kansas City region on FOX4

A Tornado Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur. It only means they are possible.

⚠️ New Tornado Watch for the entire Kansas City Metro & areas south until 5 AM. A few tornadoes will be possible overnight along with the threat for significant damaging winds up to 80 MPH. We are tracking all night on @fox4kc. #KCwx #MOwx #KSwx pic.twitter.com/Y8CnDX5tNb — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) May 26, 2024

The Kansas City metro area will also under a flood watch, starting at 1 a.m. on Sunday. The FOX4 weather team says that flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. 1-2 inches of rain is expected with localized amounts of three inches.

Damaging 70 MPH winds 11 AM – 2 AM. About to show what the storm complex could look like in the Metro on @fox4kc #KCwx https://t.co/KvEFEPVEpf — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) May 26, 2024

To keep up with FOX4’s weather updates, you can click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.