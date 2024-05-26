Tornado watch issued throughout Kansas City metro

Jared Bush
·1 min read

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The national weather service has issued a tornado watch throughout the Kansas City metro.

The counties under the watch are Jackson, Johnson (KS and MO), Platte, Atchison, Bates, Clay, Cass, Douglas, Henry, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami and Wyandotte. Those counties under a tornado watch until 5 a.m.

View the latest Weather Alerts in the Kansas City region on FOX4

A Tornado Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur. It only means they are possible.

The Kansas City metro area will also under a flood watch, starting at 1 a.m. on Sunday. The FOX4 weather team says that flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. 1-2 inches of rain is expected with localized amounts of three inches.

To keep up with FOX4’s weather updates, you can click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.