Tornado watch issued for Sunday evening in northern RI. What to know

Journal staff
·1 min read

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northern Rhode Island through 8 p.m. Sunday.

The watch includes northern Providence County and the City of Providence.

The watch also spans portions of Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Areas possibly impacted are Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties in Connecticut.

In eastern Massachusetts, Suffolk and Norfolk counties are also on alert, including Boston, Quincy and Foxboro.

