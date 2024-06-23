Tornado watch issued for Sunday evening in northern RI. What to know

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northern Rhode Island through 8 p.m. Sunday.

The watch includes northern Providence County and the City of Providence.

The watch also spans portions of Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Areas possibly impacted are Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties in Connecticut.

[06-23-2024 PM Update] Tornado & Severe Thunderstorm Watches in effect for portions of southern New England into this evening.



Make sure to have a way to receive weather information this evening! If a warning is issued make sure to seek shelter. #mawx #ctwx #riwx pic.twitter.com/OPwvmJKHRZ — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 23, 2024

In eastern Massachusetts, Suffolk and Norfolk counties are also on alert, including Boston, Quincy and Foxboro.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: National Weather Service issues tornado watch for northern RI