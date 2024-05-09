LIVE UPDATES: TORNADO WATCH issued for much of Arkansas until 3 am

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After overnight storms left damage around central Arkansas, Natural State residents are facing another night of severe weather.

The National Weather Service has issued TORNADO WATCH to remain in effect until 3 a.m. for 34 counties in Arkansas, including Arkansas, Baxter, Clark, Cleburne, Conway, Faulkner, Fulton, Garland, Grant, Hot Spring, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Jefferson, Lawrence, Logan, Lonoke, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Polk, Pope, Prairie, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Scott, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren, White, Woodruff and Yell.

The TORNADO WATCH for Boone, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties continues until 10 p.m.

Arkansas Storm Team Blog: Severe storms possible Wednesday night

To share the weather where you are, send us your photos or videos on our Weather Pics page.

Check below for the latest updates from the Arkansas Storm Team.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.