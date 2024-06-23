Tornado watch issued for NY: List of affected counties

A tornado watch has been issued for multiple upstate New York counties until 8 p.m. Sunday. Severe thunderstorms and extreme heat are also expected across New York, according to the National Weather Service.

"I urge New Yorkers to take caution," Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Sunday. "Monitor your local forecast and check in on vulnerable members of your community."

Tornado watch issued for New York: Counties included in the watch

Albany

Clinton

Essex

Franklin

Fulton

Hamilton

Herkimer

Montgomery

Rensselaer

Saratoga

Schenectady

St. Lawrence

Warren

Washington

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ilAknlwoa1 — NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) June 23, 2024

Residents in these areas are advised to stay alert and monitor local weather updates, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornadoes in New York: A history of twisters

Since 1950, New York has experienced over 500 tornadoes, with the majority being relatively weak EF0 and EF1 twisters. However, the state has also seen a few significant tornado events, including the devastating tornado outbreak of May 31, 1985, which produced several powerful tornadoes, including an EF4 in Chenango County.

While tornadoes are less common in New York compared to regions like the Midwest, they remain a notable and occasionally destructive aspect of the state's weather history.

NY tornado database: See the state's worst twisters in history

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has tracked tornadoes in New York since 1950, providing data on their paths and impact.

This interactive map, featuring tornado data from January 1950, offers detailed information including damage estimates and any injuries or fatalities caused by recent tornadoes.

Check out tornado database now.

