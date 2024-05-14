Tornado watch issued for North Florida. Watch radar as storms approach

A tornado watch has been issued across North Florida and extends south to Florida's west central coast.

The National Weather Service Jacksonville warned tornadoes are possible as strong storms move through the area.

Scattered wind gusts and isolated hail also are possible.

Today's storms follow on the heels of Friday's tornadoes that hit farther west on Florida Panhandle. Three tornadoes hit Leon County and the Tallahassee area May 10, killing one woman and knocking out power for days for thousands of residents and businesses. That area is also under a tornado watch this morning.

Tornado watch issued for Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Gainesville

Tornado watch issued May 14, 2024, for several counties.

A tornado watch was issued until 1 p.m. EDT for the following counties:

Alachua

Baker

Bradford

Citrus

Clay

Columbia

Duval

Flagler

Gilchrist

Hamilton

Hernando

Levy

Marion

Nassau

Putnam

St. Johns

Sumter

Suwannee

Union

The National Weather Service Jacksonville warned a couple of tornadoes are possible as storms approach the area.

Isolated hail up to the size of quarters are possible, along with scattered gusts up to 70 mph.

