Tornado watch issued for Kent, Sussex counties; parts of Md., North Carolina, Virginia

A tornado watch has been issued for Kent and Sussex counties until 7 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

In addition to Kent and Sussex, the watch includes parts of Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia. It comes as severe storms have pummeled regions of the U.S. this week, spawning tornadoes in some areas.

Delaware has seen several days of rain, which has been heavy at times. Thunderstorms also swept through New Castle County Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to Wednesday's tornado watch, the National Weather Service has also issued a flood watch for New Castle County through 6 p.m. Thursday. The agency has predicted 1 to 3 inches of rain in New Castle County, which could cause rivers and waterways to exceed flood stage.

Delaware was already under a coastal flooding advisory through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Watch versus warning

Tornado watches are less serious than warnings, though residents should still be aware of weather conditions and prepare to act quickly if the alert is upgraded.

Watches mean tornados are possible in the area, though typically include larger regions than warnings. A warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by a weather radar or a trained spotter.

Warnings mean there is imminent danger to property and life in the area.

If a tornado warning is issued, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows, doors and outside walls.

If you are in a mobile home, outdoors or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Do not go to an overpass or bridge. A low, flat location is safer.

Tornado emergencies are issued in extremely rare cases. This means a particularly violent tornado is tearing through the area.

These occur rarely − if ever − in Delaware.

Is seems early for tornado season, is it?

Though it may seem early in the season for such severe weather, "tornado season" typically begins in March and runs through June, though Delaware has recorded twisters long past June.

While tornadoes can form at any time of the year, with about 1,200 hitting the U.S. annually, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), April, May and June are the most active months. This is due to the atmospheric conditions during that time of year, including an abundance of moisture in the air.

In Delaware, severe weather events are happening more frequently. Last year, the first tornado of the season touched down on April 1, killing one person after a house collapsed in Greenwood.

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency said the tornado cut a 14-mile path of destruction from Bridgeville to Ellendale. An EF-3 twister, it was one of the state's strongest on record.

The man killed, 78-year-old Daniel Bawel, was Delaware's first tornado fatality in 40 years. He was at his Tuckers Road home with his wife, Connie Bawel, when the tornado reduced their house to rubble.

The twister spanned almost half a mile and winds reached 140 mph.

