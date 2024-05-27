Tornado watch issued for Hampton Roads, parts of North Carolina

As scattered showers have already made for a rainy Memorial Day in Hampton Roads, more bad weather is expected this evening.

The National Weather Service at Wakefield issued a tornado watch Monday afternoon for parts of Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia until 11 p.m. The tornado watch covers all of Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina. Other locations impacted in Virginia include Richmond and Fredericksburg.

Scattered thunderstorms are also possible this evening.

Allison Mitchell, a meteorologist with NWS, said hail and high winds are also possible threats.

“As far as wind goes, we are looking at potential gusts of up to 70 miles per hour,” she said. “For hail, probably most quarter-inch sized, but there is potential for isolated incidents of ping pong size hail.”

Mitchell said the weather in Hampton Roads is expected to clear up on Tuesday.

