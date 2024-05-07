Tornado watch issued in Greater Cincinnati region as second round of storms threatens

A tornado watch has been issued in the Greater Cincinnati region Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service at Wilmington announced the watch just before 6 p.m. It affects western Indiana, central Ohio, southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. The watch expires at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

In the Cincinnati area in Ohio, Hamilton, Warren, Butler and Clermont counties are under the watch. In Northern Kentucky, Campbell, Kenton and Boone counties are impacted.

Severe weather moved into the region Tuesday afternoon in two rounds of storms. Severe thunderstorm warnings issued in the region for the initial storm expired by 2 p.m.

The weather service predicted torrential rain, small hail and gusty winds for the first round of storms. Into Tuesday evening, the next storm is moving through.

This report will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Tornado watch issued Tuesday in Cincinnati region