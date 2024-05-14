Tornado watch issued for Flagler County, Palm Coast. Watch radar as storms approach
A tornado watch issued across North Florida extends along Florida's east coast into Flagler County and Palm Coast.
The National Weather Service Jacksonville warned tornadoes are possible as strong storms move through the area.
Scattered wind gusts and isolated hail also are possible.
Today's storms follow on the heels of Friday's tornadoes that hit farther west on Florida Panhandle. Three tornadoes hit Leon County and the Tallahassee area May 10, killing one woman and knocking out power for days for thousands of residents and businesses. That area is also under a tornado watch this morning.
Tornado watch issued for Flagler County
A tornado watch was issued until 1 p.m. EDT for the following counties:
Alachua
Baker
Bradford
Citrus
Clay
Columbia
Duval
Flagler
Gilchrist
Hamilton
Hernando
Levy
Marion
Nassau
Putnam
St. Johns
Sumter
Suwannee
Union
The National Weather Service Jacksonville warned a couple of tornadoes are possible as storms approach the area.
Isolated hail up to the size of quarters are possible, along with scattered gusts up to 70 mph.
See the latest watches and warnings in effect for Flagler County, Palm Coast, Daytona Beach
Weather watches and warnings are issued by the National Weather Service. The map automatically updates as conditions change.
Doppler radar for Flagler County, including Daytona Beach, Palm Coast
Rainfall expected? See the latest forecast for Daytona Beach, Palm Coast
