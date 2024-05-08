Tornado watch issued for Cass, surrounding counties through 9 p.m. Tuesday

May 7—The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for most of north central Indiana.

In addition to Cass County, a tornado watch has also been issued for Carroll, Howard, Fulton, Miami, Pulaski and White counties.

Severe storms are likely Tuesday afternoon into the evening. The primary threat with any severe storms that occur include damaging winds, large hail, and even a few tornadoes. Heavy rain and minor flooding are also possible.

Isolated, strong-to-severe storms are possible again Wednesday evening into the overnight hours, mainly south of a line from LaPorte down to Lima, Ohio. Damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, and localized flooding are the primary threats. There are chances for thunderstorms through the weekend.