Tornado watch issued for parts of the Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado watch for several parts in and around the Kansas City metro viewing area until 9 p.m. Saturday.

The parts of Missouri under the tornado watch include Caldwell, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Linn, Livingston, Nodaway, Platte and Worth counties.

Other Missouri counties include:

Adaire, Andrew, Buchanan, Dekalb, Holt, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler and Sullivan

On the Kansas side, the tornado watch includes Atchison, Brown, Douglas, Leavenworth, Jefferson and Wyandotte counties.

View the latest Weather Alerts in the Kansas City region on FOX4

Other counties in Kansas that are also under the tornado watch include:

Barbara, Barton, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Comanche, Cowley, Dickinson, Doniphan, Edwards, Elk, Ellsworth, Greary, Greenwood, Harper, Harvey, Jackson, Kingman, Kiowa, Lincoln, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, McPherson, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pottawatomie, Pratt, Reno, Rice, Riley, Russell, Saline, Sedgwick, Shawnee, Stafford, Sumner, Wabaunsee and Washington.

During a tornado watch, conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop, but a tornado has not yet been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

A tornado watch may also include severe thunderstorms with the potential for winds of 58 mph or higher and/or hail 1 inch in diameter or larger, according to the NWS.

Joe’s Blog: Flooding rains + additional severe weather chances (SAT-4/27)

The FOX4 Weather Team has reported chances of strong/severe storms with wind and hail threats, risks of possible tornadoes and the potential for some areas to experience heavy flooding rains.

FOX4 and the FOX4 Weather Team will update you on the latest national and local weather coverage. For timely updates, download the FOX4 News app on the Apple and Google stores, and tune in at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. for the live broadcasts at FOX4 News.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.