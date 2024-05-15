Tornado watch issued for 19 Florida counties as storms move through. See weather radar

A tornado watch has been issued for several Florida counties stretching from St. Augustine south through Brevard County and along portions of the West Coast.

To help you stay informed, bookmark this story to get the latest weather advisories — including watches and warnings — issued by the National Weather Service Melbourne.

➤ Brevard County radar: Track storms moving across the area

Radar will show you the latest conditions when it comes to storms approaching or in the area.

The rainfall map will help you plan not only for today, but up to two days ahead based on the latest forecasts.

Water quality: Is it safe to swim or fish in Brevard County? See latest health advisories, test results

Tornado watch issued for Melbourne, Cocoa, Titusville, Palm Bay

Tornado watch issued across Florida until 11 a.m. May 15, 2024.

The tornado watch is in effect until 11 a.m. as "a few strong to severe storms" moved through the area Tuesday night. Storms are expected to continue moving east early Wednesday morning, especially along and north of the Interstate 4 corridor, according to the National Weather Service.

"A tornado or two are possible in and near the strongest storms that develop," the National Weather Service Melbourne said. There also is a very low risk for a waterspout along the coast and along and north of the Interstate 4 corridor."

Know the difference: What's a tornado watch? How's it different from tornado warning? 12 things you should know

Counties included in the tornado watch are:

Brevard

Citrus

Flagler

Hernando

Hillsborough

Lake

Levy

Manatee

Marion

Orange

Osceola

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Putnam

Seminole

St. Johns

Sumter

Volusia

Main storm hazards will be frequent lightning strikes, gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph with isolated up to 60 mph and large hail up to 1 inch in diameter.

See the latest watches and warnings in effect for Brevard County,

Weather watches and warnings are issued by the National Weather Service. The map automatically updates as conditions change.

Follow the National Weather Service Melbourne on Twitter.

Forecast for Brevard County.

Weather radar for Brevard County, including Cocoa, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Titusville

Rainfall expected? See the latest forecast for Brevard County, including Titusville, Cocoa, Melbourne and Palm Bay

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Tornado watch issued Melbourne, Cocoa, Titusville, Palm Bay