Tornado Watch in effect for St. Johns, Putnam counties

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a tornado watch is in effect for St. Johns and Putnam counties until 11 a.m.

The First Alert Weather Team said Putnam County was already under a tornado warning from 2:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma says storms and showers will continue through the morning and will clear up in the afternoon as temperatures rise. The best chance for rain and strong storms will be south of I-10.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

There may be a lingering shower or storm Wednesday evening near the Florida-Georgia border.

Thursday and Friday will be dry, sunny and hot.

The next chance for storms arrives Saturday, but the weekend shouldn’t be a washout.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Morning Showers and Storms South, Becoming Partly Sunny & Hot. High: 89

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 68

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

THU: Mostly Sunny. High 91/Low 68

FRI: Mostly to Partly Sunny. High 90/Low 66

SAT: Partly Cloudy & Hot. Storms Late. High 93/Low 70

SUN: Morning Showers, Some Clearing. High 90/Low 71

MON: Mostly Sunny. High 89/Low 67

TUE: Partly Sunny. High 90/Low 64

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area