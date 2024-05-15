Tornado watch in effect, highest chance for storms through 8 a.m.

Central Florida is under a tornado watch with the greatest threats coming early Wednesday morning.

The tornado watch is currently in effect until 11 a.m., according to NWS Melbourne.

Storm hazards could include damaging winds, coin-sized hail, one or two tornadoes and heavy rainfall.

Showers and lightning are moving toward the Interstate 4 corridor.

Several Central Florida counties, including Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Volusia, are under watch.

Temperature highs will be will range from the high 80s to the low 90s.