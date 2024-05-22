Tornado watch affecting North Texas Wednesday evening, according to the NWS

On Wednesday at 6:41 p.m. a tornado watch was issued by the National Weather Service in effect until 8 p.m. The watch is for Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Coryell, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Lampasas, McLennan, Mills, Navarro, Parker, Rains, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant and Van Zandt counties.

This watch is in effect until 8 p.m.

Tips for staying safe during a tornado

According to the NWS, acting quickly is key to staying safe during a tornado. Stay tuned to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio for continuous updates on tornado watches and warnings.

• If you are indoors: When a tornado warning is issued, go to your basement, safe room, or an interior room that lacks windows. Take your pets with you if time permits.

• If you are at your workplace or school: Follow your tornado drill protocol and make your way to the designated tornado shelter area. Keep away from windows and refrain from seeking shelter in large open rooms like cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.

• If you are outside: If a tornado is on its way, seek shelter inside a solid building immediately. Sheds, storage facilities, mobile homes, and tents are not safe places to be.

• If you are in a vehicle: Being in a vehicle during a tornado is not safe. The best course of action is to drive to the closest shelter. If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head, or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

Is your emergency kit prepared in case of a tornado?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends keeping the following items in a basic disaster supplies kit:

• Water, one gallon per person for at least three days

• Food, at least a three-day supply

• Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

• Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

• Flashlight

• First-aid kit

• Whistle

• Dust mask to filter contaminated air

• Plastic sheeting and duct tape, for shelter purposes

• Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties

• Manual can opener for food

• Local maps

Source: The National Weather Service