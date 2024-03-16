Tornado warnings sweep across Louisiana communities

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Trees, powerlines and debris scattered in the streets of Slidell following the line of storms that swept across the area.

“It was just coming in like squalls, you know? I mean it would have a little bit of a break once in a while, then all of a sudden the bottom would fall out again, and just the lightning was so intense,” Slidell resident Mike Hillig said.

With the possibility of tornados, residents said they were paying very close attention to all of the watches and warnings issued by the national weather service.

Lindsey Cordero says she doesn’t want to leave anything to chance.

“Know the signs and know how to handle it, but really it’s never easy going cause you know like what’s going to actually happen,” Cordero said.

It got so bad at one point that many residents say they thought for sure they’d be dealing with damages after the storms rolled through.

“Oh I thought it did. like I said, three times, it hit really fast here. Just bam! I was just waiting for something to hit the house,” Hillig said.

Even though Hillig and Cordero lucked out this time, they say you can’t let your guard down because every storm is different.

“I mean thankfully we weren’t hit, but you never know. like it could affect us in the long run; Especially if powerlines are out then you’re having to go to the generator, and then it’s never fun ;and you just wonder when is it ever going to happen to me,” Coredo said.

Oh, I know, you sure don’t want to get the insurance involved. That’d take forever,” Hillig said.

