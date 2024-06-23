Tornado warning over for Keene area; tornado watch still in effect for N.H.

David Pierce, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
Jun. 23—A tornado warning was issued and quickly lifted early Sunday evening for several towns in the Keene area, and a tornado watch is in effect until 8 p.m.

The warning, which means residents were in imminent danger, was issued for Keene, Jaffrey, Swanzey, Marlborough, Fitzwilliam, Dublin, Richmond, Harrisville, Nelson, Troy and Peterborough around 5 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Swanzey and was moving through southeastern Cheshire County at approximately 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.

Earlier Sunday, a tornado watch was issued around 1 p.m. for Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford and Sullivan counties.

A tornado watch means residents should be prepared for possible tornadoes in the area. Residents should review their emergency plans, assess their supplies and designate a safe room while keeping an eye on the weather so they can act quickly if a tornado approaches, according to the NWS.