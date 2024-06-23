Tornado warning over for Keene area; tornado watch still in effect for N.H.

Jun. 23—A tornado warning was issued and quickly lifted early Sunday evening for several towns in the Keene area, and a tornado watch is in effect until 8 p.m.

The warning, which means residents were in imminent danger, was issued for Keene, Jaffrey, Swanzey, Marlborough, Fitzwilliam, Dublin, Richmond, Harrisville, Nelson, Troy and Peterborough around 5 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Swanzey and was moving through southeastern Cheshire County at approximately 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.

Earlier Sunday, a tornado watch was issued around 1 p.m. for Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford and Sullivan counties.

A tornado watch means residents should be prepared for possible tornadoes in the area. Residents should review their emergency plans, assess their supplies and designate a safe room while keeping an eye on the weather so they can act quickly if a tornado approaches, according to the NWS.