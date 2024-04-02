Tornado warning issued for Vanderburgh County; EVSC schools delayed

A tornado warning is in effect for Vanderburgh County as a storm front moves through the Tri-State in the early morning hours.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. has announced it is operating on a two-hour delay on Tuesday morning.

One tornado warning for the northern half of Vanderburgh County runs until 6:15 a.m. A second tornado warning for the city of Evansville and Newburgh, Indiana, expires at 6:30 a.m.

Other school delays announced:

MSD of North Posey County, 2-hour delay.

This story will be updated.

