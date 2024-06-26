Tornado warning issued for portion of Des Moines metro

National Weather Service radar shows heavy storms with tornadoes south and west of Des Moines.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning through 7:30 p.m. for northeastern Madison County and northwestern Madison County Tuesday evening.

It said a law enforcement agency had confirmed a tornado over Cumming or Norwalk, moving south at 5 mph, Also affected, it said, were Bevington, Spring Hill and Martensdale, and Interstate 35 between mile markers 55 and 65.

Another tornado was spotted near Badger Creek State Park, 6 miles southwest fo West Dsds Moines, also moving south.

The weather service warned that people in the affected area should take cover immediately in a basement or in an interior room of the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

