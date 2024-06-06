Tornado warning issued for parts of Central Florida

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Central Florida, according to the National Weather Service.

It includes south central Seminole County and central Orange County including UCF, Oviedo, Winter Springs and Winter Park until 7:45 p.m.

“UCF Alert: Tornado Warning Main Campus! Seek shelter immediately in the nearest building, away from doors and windows,” came an alert from UCF.

The NWS earlier had said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Azalea Park moving northeast at 20 mph just after 7 p.m. The tornado warning said it was radar-indicated with quarter-size hail possible.

UCF’s alert said “TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”