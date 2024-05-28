Tornado warning issued for northern Lancaster County

(WHTM) — A tornado warning was issued for northern Lancaster County Monday evening, which has expired.

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued the warning around 8:24 p.m., reporting a radar indicated tornado in the Rothsville area.

The warning was allowed to expire around 9 p.m.

It was the second in eastern Pennsylvania Monday afternoon, shortly following a warning in northern Schuylkill County.

There, a confirmed tornado moved through the area of the anthracite region town of Mahanoy City.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.