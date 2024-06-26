Tornado warning issued for eastern Johnson County Tuesday evening

Severe storms are rolling into eastern Iowa on Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch through the rest of the evening, warning of the possibility of golf ball-sized hail and a few scattered tornadoes. The watch also said that wind gusts reaching up to 70 miles per hour are likely.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska until 12 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/3efwPvMECX — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) June 25, 2024

More than four million people are in the path of the warning, which covers portions of Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.

The area is also under a flood watch through 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Repeated rounds of thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall, may lead to flash flooding and rises in local rivers, creeks, and streams. Urban areas and locations with poor drainage will be particularly prone to flash flooding. #IAwx #ILwx #MOwx pic.twitter.com/zjq8X5iDMF — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) June 25, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasted earlier Tuesday that the majority of the slow-moving storms would roll through much of Johnson County by 8 p.m., while the later threat would impact counties to the south.

⛈️ A gradual uptick in storms is expected into evening. South of I-80 is where coverage is expected to be its highest (50-80%) this evening and early overnight. A flash flood threat exists due to slow-moving and training storms. When thunder roars, go indoors! #IAwx #MOwx #ILwx pic.twitter.com/Yag97giPt5 — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) June 25, 2024

Follow along for updates:

7:15 p.m.: Tornado warning in eastern Johnson County prompts sirens

Another radar-indicated tornado in southeastern Johnson County and the continued threat of strong wind gusts reaching 80 miles per hour prompted more sirens across the county and a tornado warning through 7:45 p.m.

Tornado Warning including West Liberty IA, Atalissa IA and Downey IA until 7:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/2SlP1pLL8i — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) June 26, 2024

West Liberty is directly in the path of this NWS warning.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for communities including Hills, Riverside, Lone Tree and West Liberty through 8:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Muscatine IA, West Liberty IA and Lone Tree IA until 8:15 PM CDT. This destructive storm will contain wind gusts to 80 MPH! pic.twitter.com/uoG9qTsmaB — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) June 26, 2024

NWS warned that this storm was "destructive" and would contain wind gusts reaching 80 miles per hour.

6:30 p.m.: Iowa City metro covered by severe thunderstorm warning

NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning that stretches from Tiffin in the western portion of Johnson County all the way east through parts of Cedar County through 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The warning covers Iowa City, North Liberty and Coralville. The primary threats are wind gusts reaching 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail, according to NWS.

Rain was falling and lightning was flashing in the area shortly after 6:40 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Iowa City IA, Coralville IA and North Liberty IA until 7:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/lsyPpa0hPA — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) June 25, 2024

The earlier tornado warning prompted Iowa City Transit to suspend service, the transportation agency said in a text just before 6:20 p.m. Coralville transit also confirmed that it would suspend service as the storms rolled through.

Iowa City Transit will provide an update when service resumes.

6:25 p.m.: Portions of Iowa, Johnson, Washington counties under severe thunderstorm warning

NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning just before 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday for areas west and south of the Iowa City metro until 7:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Williamsburg IA, Wellman IA and North English IA until 7:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/CulXb5BFKy — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) June 25, 2024

6:05 p.m.: Tornado warning for Johnson County

NWS issued a tornado warning for portions of Johnson County until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, allowing it to expire before issuing its severe thunderstorm warning.

The warning said radar had located a "severe storm capable of producing a tornado" and that tornadic rotation was radar-indicated.

Tornado Warning including Cedar County, IA, Johnson County, IA, Linn County, IA until 6:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/WQUpfYQvWe — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) June 25, 2024

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ryanhansen01.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Tornado warning issued for eastern Johnson County