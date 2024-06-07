A tornado warning ended the Moore High class of '74 graduation. 50 years later, they're finally walking

Members of the 1974 graduation class Jamey Allen, Pamela McSwain, Carol Brown-Jasak and Mike Wilson are pictured at the football field at Moore High School in Moore, Okla., on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Fifty years after a tornado warning and encroaching wall cloud cut short their graduation ceremony, remaining members of the Moore High School Class of 1974 are finally turning their tassels.

Roughly 200 senior Lions will gather Saturday at their alma mater to reclaim a rite of passage stolen decades ago by Oklahoma weather — walking across a stage to receive a diploma.

The National Weather Service in Norman forecasts a high near 96 with nary a tornado in sight. The ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. in the auditorium.

On May 23, 1974, a group of about 500 seniors donned blue graduation gowns and gathered inside the football stadium on a sunny spring evening.

Maybe they laughed at the absurdity of Ray Stevens’ No. 1 hit song “The Streak.” Or quoted lines from the popular movie “Blazing Saddles.” Certainly, they didn’t know that Ken Jennings, the future star of “Jeopardy!” was busy being born that day in a Seattle suburb.

On May 23, 1974, a group of about 500 seniors donned blue graduation gowns and gathered inside the football stadium on a sunny spring evening. But a storm was brewing in Moore.

Meanwhile, a literal storm was brewing in Moore.

As many graduates recall, immediately after class president Bob Baker gave the invocation, Principal George Hays interrupted the ceremony and urged everyone to leave. Moore was under a tornado warning.

More: Sulphur, Chickasaw Nation are using a history of healing to help tornado-ravaged town

Hays told the crowd that because of a planned band trip the following day, there would no makeup ceremony. Graduates could come by later to pick up their diplomas at the school.

“Our backs were to the south,” Sterling Crim, one of the 1974 graduates, told The Oklahoman. “Everyone in the stands started getting squirrelly. And the principal got on the microphone and basically said get out of here. And that was it.”

A tornado warning cut Moore High School's 1974 graduation short.

'My hot rod'

As a wall cloud moved over the stadium, Crim took shelter with his girlfriend, LeAnn Boyd, under the stands before they made it to safety inside the school.

Meanwhile, classmate Rhonda Pendleton, now Burcham, headed for her royal blue 1968 Pontiac Firebird and drove away from the campus.

“I had my hot rod and I was trying to get home,” she said.

It took her an hour. Traffic had snarled in the flooding caused by the storm. The deluge transformed her white dress and blue graduation gown.

More: Is 2024 a record-setting tornado year for Oklahoma? Visual explainer of all-time records

Members of the 1974 graduation class Jamey Allen, Pamela McSwain, Carol Brown-Jasak and Mike Wilson walk to the football field at Moore High School in Moore, Okla., on Friday, June 7, 2024.

“By the time I got home, (the gown) looked gray and my dress was blue,” she said. “I looked like a tie-dye. It was the '70s.”

Looking back, Burcham said, “it was a scary day” made relatively worse by the lack of cellphones and real-time weather alerts.

Over the decades that passed, Burcham never expected to have another opportunity to have a graduation ceremony.

But that opportunity knocks Saturday evening at Moore High School.

In addition to the alums expected to attend, loved ones of Lions lost have been invited to walk in their place.

“All of us are excited about it,” Burcham said.

Mike Wilson is pictured at Moore High School in Moore, Okla., on Friday, June 7, 2024.

'Our grandchildren are gonna see us graduate'

The effort to revive a graduation ceremony started in the fall when Mike Wilson, a Moore High School’s sports announcer and a 1974 graduate, discussed the idea with school and district officials.

“Moore Schools has just been phenomenal,” Wilson said. “One thing led to another and here we are.”

Moore High School Principal Rachel Stark, a 1988 graduate, said work has been done to make the ceremony as close to what the 1974 class anticipated 50 years ago.

“It’s very unique,” Stark said. “I’ve never heard of it before. They’re still a part of our community ... so we’re gonna do it for them.”

Wilson said the idea for a new ceremony had been discussed by some of the graduates for years.

Moore principal Rachel Stark and Kerry Bonds, senior class principal, are pictured at Moore High School in Moore, Okla., on Friday, June 7, 2024.

More: A tornado tore through a Barnsdall church May 6. But the altar — and a single lit candle — were untouched

“It just seemed like a firestorm that was burning,” Wilson said. “One of the unique factors of it is — our grandchildren are gonna see us graduate.”

Crim, a reunion organizer, said not having the traditional ceremony was something that bonded members of his graduating class.

“It’s a great case of serendipity,” he said. “We always knew our dream was to have a graduation. Of course, it will be a light-hearted affair, but it will be a touching event.”

Sterling Crim is pictured with with 1974 graduation photos. Crim married his high school sweetheart, LeAnn Boyd, picture. They were married 47 years.

It will be especially touching for Crim.

LeAnn, the girl he took shelter with during the tornado warning, later became his wife. They were married 47 years.

Saturday, June 8, will mark three years since LeAnn died.

Like many others, LeAnn always wished for her high school graduation ceremony to somehow happen.

“It was just something that was very important to her, and we talked about it a lot,” Crim said. “She was passionate about this because she missed that graduation.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Moore High School Class of '74 finally getting its graduation ceremony