Tornado uproots trees in northeast Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The National Weather Service (NWS) says a tornado hit parts of Osage County Sunday night.

The NWS office in Topeka reports on social media a brief EF-0 tornado caused damage in parts of Osage County from 9:44 p.m. to 9:49 p.m. on May 19. Peak wind speeds were recorded at 85 mph while the tornado itself traveled for nearly a mile with a max width of 40 yards.

(Photo Courtesy/NWS)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) also posted damage reports online from the tornado, showing it traveled across West 125th Street while it was on the ground. No structures were impacted but several trees were damaged or uprooted by the tornado.

Severe weather on May 19-20 caused multiple power outages across the states of Missouri and Kansas. At its peak, 93,000 Evergy customers lost power due to the storms.

Gov. Laura Kelly issues state of disaster emergency due to severe weather

For more weather news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Follow Matthew Self on X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/MatthewLeoSelf

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.