Tornado Touches Down in Northeastern Kansas

A tornado-warned storm killed at least one person and injured three others in northeast Kansas on Tuesday, April 30, local authorities said.

A Pottawatomie County spokesperson said first responders were conducting grid searches in Westmoreland to survey the damage.

Footage taken by MyRadar storm chaser Matthew Cappucci shows a funnel cloud near Centralia, northeast of Westmoreland, on Tuesday.

Twenty-two homes and four outbuildings in north Westmoreland were destroyed, along with a number of RVs, officials said. Credit: MyRadar via Storyful

Video Transcript

Not just anybody else.I haven't seen a single person.I chose a storm.No one else did, but hang on, I think based on you, try their dead one.Hi there.And I, I read here Western Morning catch again.It's tough to see right now.Yeah.Hey, there gang am I read?Yeah.To the, ok. Oh, shit.We're getting baseball sized hail.All right.A gang?Oh, wow.Baseball sized hail here right now.Near Corning, Kansas.Oh, please don't hit my windshield.There's a tornado but don't hit my windshield, please.Oh, ok.I'll stay inside the car.Yeah.Sometimes you get positive flash lightning nearby the big hail region.Oh, it's roping out.Look at that for me.