Tornado touches down in Minden, site of deadly storm less than two weeks ago

Already devastated by a powerful tornado, the small town of Minden in western Iowa was hit for the second time in less than two weeks Monday night.

Craig Carlsen, public relations manager for Pottawattamie County, said there was a touchdown east of Minden late Monday night. Several outbuildings, trees and power lines were destroyed.

The entire town also lost power that was restored around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Carlsen said.

"Early assessments indicate seven properties and a hog confinement were affected," Carlsen said. "There are no reported injuries, no major house damage."

The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, which covers Pottawattamie County, said there were two or three tornadoes that touched down within the storm cell, but it is still surveying the storm and any damage to determine wind speeds and potential tornado classification.

Residents and cleanup crews work to clear debris and restore power after a tornado ravaged the small town of Minden, Iowa, from the April 26, 2024, EF3 tornado.

An EF3 tornado ripped through Minden during a series of tornadoes that struck the state on April 26. Approximately 40% of homes in Minden were damaged in that storm and about 48 homes were considered completely destroyed. A years-long recovery process continues there.

According to the National Weather Service, the state is under a hazardous weather outlook for isolated thunderstorms Tuesday. Non-severe thunderstorms are possible in the evening.

Possible hail, gusty winds and weak funnel clouds are expected in eastern Iowa on Wednesday. The chance of thunderstorms in Iowa extends throughout the week, though Thursday and Friday are not anticipated to have severe weather.

