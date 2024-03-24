'Tornado threat is not zero': Dynamic storm across plains could bring severe weather to Oklahoma

A dynamic storm moving across the plains Sunday threatens severe weather, fire, large hail and the slight risk of tornadoes in parts of Oklahoma.

While showers developing in western and southwestern Oklahoma are moving this morning toward the Interstate 35 corridor, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Norman expect only isolated lightning through noon.

“Later today a dry line across western and southwestern Oklahoma should see the development of thunderstorms around 3 to 4 p.m.,” said Ryan Barnes, a meteorologist with the NWS.

“Those storms could be severe. The main threat is going to be mainly across northern Oklahoma from Woods County to Major County to Kingfisher and Blaine Counties. Those storms could also move into the I-35 corridor later this evening.”

Forecasters said those storms could bring golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts up to 80 mph.

“The tornado threat is not zero,” Barnes said. “There is a low chance of tornadoes mainly from west central to northern central Oklahoma.”

Critical fire weather conditions are also expected across far western Oklahoma late this afternoon and evening.

Highs in the Oklahoma City metro will reach near 64 under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday is expected to be sunny with a high near 62 and wind gusts up to 26 mph.

After a dip in temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday, the area warms up again with a high near 69 on Thursday and near 76 on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Forecasters say severe weather could bring slight chance of tornadoes in parts of Oklahoma on Sunday