Tornado spotted near Milroy

May 8—Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rain and tornadic activity to the area Tuesday evening.

At approximately 8 p.m., the National Weather Service confirmed its radar detected a tornado near the town of Glenwood on the Rush/Fayette County line that was last seen moving east at a speed of 35 mph.

Several social media posts from people living in southern and southeastern Rush County reported funnel cloud and unconfirmed tornado sightings east of Milroy and near the small town of New Salem.

There were reports of damage including trees and utility poles being blown down and at least one barn being damaged.

John Carter, 8063 S 100 W, Milroy, said he saw a funnel cloud forming and took a few photos and a short video before heading to his basement.

"We were lucky here," Carter said. "We didn't receive much damage, but ... they did west of Milroy and east of Milroy."

Rush County Emergency Management shared the following information Tuesday evening:

A severe thunderstorm was located near Greensburg, or 14 miles southeast of Shelbyville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD: 60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

Locations impacted include Greensburg, Adams, Milford, St. Paul, Milroy, Clarksburg, Burney, New Salem, Sandusky, Lake Santee and Moscow. This includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 124 and 140.

Franklin County Emergency Management posted:

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lake Santee, moving east at 40 mph.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. ...

Locations impacted include Brookville, Blooming Grove, Columbia, Metamora, Laurel, Nulltown, Andersonville, Alpine, Everton and Buena Vista.

Wednesday morning, Decatur County Sheriff Bill Meyerrose said his office received multiple reports of trees down and damage of that nature, but nothing significant.

He also advised that some county roads throughout Southeastern Indiana may still be experiencing high water, which motorists should not attempt to drive through.

At the time of this writing the Daily News was not aware of any injuries associated with the storms.