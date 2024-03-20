Tornado sirens to sound Wednesday as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week in Ohio

Mar 15, 2024; Delaware, OH, USA; A man who declined to give his name works on his cousin's house in The Pines subdivision, which sustained substantial damage as a result of severe weather and possible tornadoes in Delaware over night.

Tornado sirens will sound across the state this morning, but don't panic -- it's only a test.

Ohioans in the path of recent storms that spawned more than a dozen tornadoes between them will be understandably jittery about the alarm, which will sound at 9:50 a.m. However, it's a statewide test that's part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has designated March 17-23, 2024, as Severe Weather Awareness Week, held annually each March, and is encouraging all Ohioans to prepare themselves for spring and summer weather hazards, including thunder, lightning, tornadoes and floods.

"As evidenced by last week’s horrific tornadoes, it is so important that all Ohioans know what to do before, during, and after extreme weather events," DeWine said. "While it’s important to be prepared all year long, Severe Weather Awareness Week is an ideal time to review and practice emergency plans to be prepared and stay safe.”

At 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, all Ohioans can participate in a statewide tornado drill and test their emergency and sheltering plans. Ohio counties may use this time to sound and test their outdoor warning sirens and mass notification systems. Businesses, schools, and households are also encouraged to practice their tornado drills and emergency plans.

As part of the week, the National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has created a list of topics including being prepared, understanding watches, warnings and outlooks, and sheltering from storms and flooding.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Ohio tornado sirens to sound today for annual severe weather test