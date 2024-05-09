Tornado Sirens Sound as Ominous Supercell Looms Over Central Oklahoma

Tornado sirens wailed as a supercell loomed over central Oklahoma, on Monday, May 6, ahead of severe weather in the region.

Storm chaser Matt Phelps captured this footage showing dark clouds and lightning over Hennessy in Kingfisher County.

According to local news reports, the storm downed power poles and damaged least one home and one barn in the county.

On the same day, northeast Oklahoma experienced a deadly EF-4 tornado, which brought winds up to 175 mph, and killed one person. Credit: Matt Phelps and Tempest Tours via Storyful