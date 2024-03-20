Tornado siren test set for Thursday in Lenawee County

LENAWEE COUNTY — As residents of Ohio learned last week, it's not too early in the year for tornadoes.

Lenawee County Emergency Management and all fire departments in the county will be conducting the annual countywide tornado siren test at 5:55 p.m. Thursday, March 21.

"If you do not hear the siren in your area, DO NOT contact 911 or Emergency Management," a news release from the county said. "Please contact your local fire department, since they are each in control of their tornado sirens."

If any part of the county is experiencing threatening weather at or near the time of the test, the test will be postponed to a different date. The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 38 on Thursday.

The tornado warning siren at Brookside Cemetery along Brown Street in Tecumseh is pictured Tuesday. Lenawee County's annual tornado siren test is scheduled for 5:55 p.m. Thursday.

"This date was chosen because March 21 is County Preparedness Day, which is a good reminder for all of us to be prepared in the case of severe weather," the release said.

Residents should develop and practice severe weather emergency plans, assemble emergency kits, and sign up for alerts at lenaweealerts.com.

This week is also designated as Severe Weather Awareness Week in Michigan. A statewide, voluntary tornado drill is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 20.

“Last August, seven tornadoes touched down in Michigan in just one day.” Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of emergency management and commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, said in a news release. “The tornadoes caused millions of dollars in damage and unfortunately, two people lost their lives. As recovery efforts are still underway, it serves as an important reminder to take steps now to prepare and create a plan to protect your family, your home, and your pets.”

Monroe County was hit by four tornadoes last year: one that went through downtown Dundee, two in Frenchtown Township, and one along the Wayne County line in the area of South Rockwood.

A home at Frenchtown Villas Monroe in Newport was demolished when a tornado hit the mobile home park on Aug. 24.

According to the National Weather Service, Michigan averages 15 tornadoes each year. Since 1954, there have been 33 tornadoes in Lenawee County.

“The voluntary statewide tornado drill gives people a chance to make a plan and put it to the test, so we are all better prepared when a disaster strikes,” Sweeney said.

Businesses, organizations, families and individuals are encouraged to engage in this statewide preparedness activity but are not required to do so, the release said. During the tornado drill, residents may observe or hear alerts on TV and radio stations.

"The average lead time for tornadoes to develop is 10 to 15 minutes, which means everyone needs to be ready to react quickly when a warning is issued," the release said.

To be ready for a tornado:

Know the difference: A tornado watch means conditions exist for a tornado to develop; a tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

Know the signs of an approaching tornado: dark, often greenish sky; large hail; a large, dark, low-lying cloud; and a loud roar, like a freight train.

Stay tuned to commercial radio or television broadcasts for news on changing weather conditions or approaching storms.

Develop an emergency preparedness kit with essential items such as a three-day water and food supply, a NOAA Weather Radio, important family documents, and items that satisfy unique family needs.

Identify a safe place in your home for household members and pets to gather during a tornado.

Make sure everyone understands the tornado warning system in your area.

Engage with your local emergency manager to find out if they are participating.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Sunday declared states of emergency for 11 counties that were hit by tornadoes and severe thunderstorms Thursday.

At least three people died when an EF3 tornado decimated areas around Indian Lake in Logan County, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Eight confirmed tornadoes touched down in Ohio on Thursday. The most damage was reported in Logan County, where authorities say more than 20 people were injured.

