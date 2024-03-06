Is it tornado season in Dallas-Fort Worth? Here’s when we see twisters the most

With spring flowers come April showers — or more than just a shower. Spring has historically wrought severe weather to North Texas, including tornadoes, sparking fear in the hearts of many Texans.

We are beginning to witness the early occurrences of this as thunderstorms rolled in this week. Alerts were sent out Tuesday evening with warnings of quarter-sized hail and damaging winds that will accompany the thunderstorms.

“A few storms will likely be strong to severe, especially this evening. Large hail will be the primary threat.” said Sarah Barnes from the National Weather Service. Temperatures are sure to drop as a cold front nudges the storms eastward Friday evening.

⚡ More trending stories:

→ Texas to 'spring forward': When daylight saving time begins

→ How a six-pack of beer, $100 got rescuers to pull pig out of thorns.

→ Want to make $359K a year working from home? Here's a list of jobs.

Warnings of impending storms are not idle threats, according to AccuWeather. March and April is when many twisters touchdown along “tornado alley” — a strip of territory from Nebraska to Texas known for ornery weather systems.

Tornadoes happen more often in the spring because it’s the time of year when warm moist air from the Gulf of Mexico pushes north and clashes with cool drier air from the north creating unstable atmospheric conditions that typically spawn tornadoes. Also, as our days lengthen and the angle of the sun heats up the earth, it creates more unstable air that could lead to severe storms.

What historical storm data says about spring tornadoes in Texas

National Weather Service records tornado count by county for 2023. 0 have been recorded for 2024.

Fifteen minor tornadoes were recorded in 2023 across Dallas-Fort Worth counties. In the past decade, the National Weather Service has recorded an average of 25 tornadoes per year. In 2015, 76 tornadoes were recorded in the region and is the most in the past decade.

April and May have been historically ranked as the months with the highest tornado count since 1880. March trails closely behind.

“The second half of spring is jumping out to us, the severe weather threat can be more frequent in the Midwest, Tennessee and Ohio valleys in later March into May, while the northern Plains and Northeast can have an increase in May,” said AccuWeather lead forecaster Paul Pastelok.

North Texas better buckle up. The upcoming season could be busy.

We are transitioning from a dominant El Nino to a La Nina climate pattern. El Nino makes for wetter, colder seasons while El Nina creates dryer and hotter conditions.

“Results further show that El Niño inhibits the chances of multiple tornado outbreaks, while La Niña facilitates large tornadic outbreaks and produces more devastating tornadoes.” according to a study by from the Center for Ocean-Atmospheric Prediction.

Pastelok advises to not only rely on warning sirens but also get apps, like from AccuWeather or the National Weather Service, to get instant alerts on possible severe weather. Also create an emergency plan, he said.

“We can’t control tornadoes, but we can do everything possible to mitigate our own risks. A plan goes a long way,” he adds.

Here’s what AccuWeather suggests you do to prepare for severe storms

AccuWeather Precaution Tips says to prepare a storm room or a windowless room on the lowest level of your home. Have a storm kit packed.

Bottled water

Non-perishable food

Flashlight

Small first aid kit

Extra batteries

Portable charging device for cell phones

Small amount of cash

Any medications you might need

Close-toed shoes

Coats or blankets