Tornado reportedly touches down in Indiana, damaging multiple homes

Communities in Indiana are working to clean up after radar-confirmed tornadoes caused serious damage Thursday afternoon.

A possible tornado was reported near Madison, Indiana at around 2 p.m., according to our news partners at WCPO.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles posted photos on social media Thursday afternoon that showed damage throughout all of Jefferson County.

Wheeles said multiple trees and powerlines are down, as well as houses damaged.

He urged people in the area to avoid the area.

The rating of the tornado has not yet been released.

Tornadoes have reportedly touched down at multiple locations around Jefferson County, Indiana. Multiple homes have been... Posted by Sgt. Stephen Wheeles-Indiana State Police on Thursday, March 14, 2024







