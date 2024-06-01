Tornado recovery: Power restored to Carefree Valley

Jun. 1—Power has been restored for most homes and businesses hit hard by the May 25 tornado.

"Things are winding down" and "we hope to be wrapped up soon, said VVEC Director of Operations Danny Dement as he gave an update on the status of restoring electricity to the Carefree Valley area late Thursday.

Dement was speaking at a Rogers County press conference in the parking lot of Eastern Hills Baptist Church on a hillside overlooking the valley east of Claremore where 150 linemen have been working since Tuesday to reset 276 poles destroyed by the May 25 storm.

Restoration of power and clearing tree debris from county roadways and city streets has been the priority for county officials and service providers for the last week both within the city of Claremore and the affected rural areas along the State Highway 20 corridor.

Dement said Verdigris Valley Electric Company has had assistance from two sister electric cooperatives in doing the work that has been hampered by rain softened earth.

Track machines had to be brought in because big bucket trucks which were "burying up in the ground."

At the county news conference were representatives from Rogers County's Emergency Management Services, Cherokee Nation EMS, VVEC, Tri-District Fire Department and County Commissioner Dan Delozier.

"It looks bad. It feels bad," Steve Massey, deputy director of Rogers County Emergency Management, told an audience of mostly news reporters, but the area has not yet been declared a disaster.

Red Cross and FEMA surveyors have been in the area making an assessment talking to homeowners, surveying property damage and even counting exposed tree root balls according to Commissioner Delozier.

Cherokee Nation officials including Council Speaker Mike Shambaugh and District 14 and 15 Councilors Kevin Easley Jr. and Danny Callison along with Second Congressional Rep. Scott Brecheen surveyed the damage and visited with residents earlier in the week.

As of Friday morning, power had been restored to a major portion of the affected homes in Carefree Valley and in the city of Claremore with other recovery resources being put into play to assist affected residents including:

— Free ice, packing supplies and other assistance from the County Health Department, County Department of Human Services and the Cherokee Nation Human Services at a courtesy station in the Eastern Hills Baptist Church parking lot located at the southwest corner of 480 and 4200 Road intersection.

— Free Wi-Fi from AT&T has been made available to the rural area residents via "open WiFi by ITDRC.org."

— Free charging station at Shipman Veterinary Clinic, located immediately east of the 4190 Road and Highway 20.

— Free meals, supplies and a temporary place to sleep are available at First Baptist Church of Verdigris.

— Free green debris (tree limbs and vegetation) pick-up is being provided by County District 1. Green waste like tree branches and vegetation should be cut up and placed alongside the roadway. Residents are instructed not to place debris in the roadway as it impedes traffic.

— Free dumpsters located within the culdesacs of Honeysuckle and Morning Glory lanes are available for impacted residents in rural areas only. These are being provided by County District 1. Green waste like tree branches and vegetation should be cut up and place along the roadway, not in the roadway for county pickup.

— Free meals are available through Red Cross and Mercy Chef at courtesy sites such as Eastern Hills Baptist Church with many being delivered directly to the affected residences by volunteers.

— Free mobile laundry services and showering stations will be available at Eastern Hills Baptist Church.

Tri-District Fire Chief Bob Anderson reminded residents that while "we monitor small burns" in the area, it is illegal to burn tires, batteries, carpets, plastics and other toxic materials."

Delozier said patrols of the area continue and the curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. will remain in affect for the time being with the Rogers County Sheriff and Oklahoma Highway Patrol monitoring access.