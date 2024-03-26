Tornado-ravaged communities anxiously awaiting FEMA assistance

Uncertainty for most people who called a Logan County mobile park home.

Their tornado-ravaged neighborhood is a mess and the few who stayed hope FEMA helps.

>> FEMA damage assessment teams requested for 11 Ohio counties impacted by tornadoes, severe storms

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spent the day with the people who lived there. She has how they are continuing to recover LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

Missy Johnson’s home has damage, but it is still standing.

“I just feel blessed I’m alive and I have a structure to work with,” Johnson said.

Her neighbors can’t say the same.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.