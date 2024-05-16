Tornado possibly touched down in Immokalee, as thousands lose power, LCEC says

A tornado possibly touched down in Immokalee on Thursday afternoon as thousands of customers lost power, Lee County Electric Cooperative reported.

However, CCSO spokesperson Jamie Mosbach couldn't confirm the tornado. A strong storm went through the area, but there was no reported damage and no injuries, Mosbach said.

The National Weather Service also could not confirm if a tornado had a touchdown on Immokalee as of 5 p.m. but was sending out a forecaster to identify what happened.

NWS officials said strong to severe thunderstorms moved through the area around 1:15 p.m., bringing in rain, strong wind, and minor flooding.

Outages started around 3 p.m. with employees on the ground around 3:20 p.m., said Karen Ryan, LCEC public relations director, in an email. "We did not see it but there were several poles down."

Storm clouds are seen as Hurricane Ian approaches in Florida on September 26, 2022.

Once the lines have been patrolled, crews will get to work on restoring power.

"As you know, the territory is more rural there so it takes more time to patrol," Ryan wrote.

In a Facebook post after 4 p.m., the electric cooperative ― which has served Southwest Florida since 1940 and has over 240,000 customers ― alerted the public of possible tornadic activity.

Embedded content: https://data.naplesnews.com/national-power-outage-map-tracker/area/collier-county-florida/12021/?embed=yes

As of 4:50 p.m., nearly 1,900 customers were marked as experiencing an outage on the LCEC outage map.

That's 11.46% of the more than16,500 customers in Immokalee.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Did tornado touch down in Immokalee Thursday afternoon? What we know