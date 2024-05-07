EF-1 tornado destroys pub in Sullivan, Missouri

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A tornado is responsible for severely damaging One More Pub and Grub, a popular local spot in Sullivan. The storm that hit the area overnight has left the bar in ruins. The building, known for being a bar for 25 years and existing for over 40 to 60 years, was well-known in the community.

The bar is located along Highway 185 near West Vine Street, across from the high school. Winds from the west and southwest flipped the roof over, which caused the walls to collapse. Aerial footage from Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter shows extensive damage.

There appears to be damage to the high school located near the bar. Trees are also uprooted in the area.

The National Weather Service assessed the damage and assigned a preliminary EF-1 rating, indicating wind speeds between 86 to 110 miles per hour. A second tornado rated EF-0 with top winds of 76 mph hit north of Defiance in St. Charles County.

