Tornado leaves widespread tree damage, minimal structural damage in Milton on Sunday

A tornado left widespread tree damage in Milton on Sunday evening after the National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for several counties in Wisconsin.

The tornado caused minimal structural damage to homes in the area and no injuries were reported, Mark Gehring a spokesperson for the National Weather Service said.

A Tornado warning is issued when a tornado has either been spotted or indicated by weather radar, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The National Weather Service received multiple reports of other tornados between Jefferson and Rock counties, but the exact number was still unknown by 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

More: What to know about the difference between tornado watches and tornado warnings

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tornado leaves tree damage, minimal structural damage in Milton