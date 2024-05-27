Tornado Leaves Damage in Northern Arkansas

A tornado left a trail of destruction in Rogers, Arkansas, on Sunday, May 26, leaving behind debris, downed trees, and damaged structures.

Footage filmed and posted to Facebook by Anemoi Incident Response, a nonprofit organization dedicated to disaster relief efforts, shows the aftermath of Sunday’s deadly tornado in Rogers.

At least eight people were killed in Arkansas in tornado-producing storms. Texas, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee were also affected, reports said.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a hazardous weather outlook to remain in effect in the area until the following Sunday, with thunderstorms expected to bring heavy rainfall. Credit: Anemoi Incident Response via Storyful