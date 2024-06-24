Tornado knocks down trees, damages buildings in upstate NY

Images show the path of destruction caused by a tornado near West Winfield, Herkimer County, on Saturday, June 22, 2024

A tornado touched down in the Herkimer County town of West Winfield on Saturday morning, damaging structures and uprooting trees.

The tornado, rated as an EF-1, or weak, on the Ehanced Fujita Scale, had winds reaching an estimated 100 mph, and traveled nearly two miles, according to the National Weather Service in Albany. The twister damaged a barn and destroyed a small shed, as well as snapping and uprooting trees that damaged two homes. A metal canoe was found wrapped around power lines.

The tornado began near the intersection of Meeting House Road and Marriot Road, then moved east southeast where it ended near state Route 51, according to the Weather Service. The maximum path width of the tornado was 200 yards. There were no injuries or fatalities.

Since 1950, New York has experienced over 500 tornadoes, with the majority being relatively weak EF0 and EF1 twisters. However, the state has also seen a few significant tornado events, including the devastating tornado outbreak of May 31, 1985, which produced several powerful tornadoes, including an EF4 in Chenango County.

While tornadoes are less common in New York compared to regions like the Midwest, they remain a notable and occasionally destructive aspect of the state's weather history.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has tracked tornadoes in New York since 1950, providing data on their paths and impact.

This interactive map, featuring tornado data from January 1950, offers detailed information including damage estimates and any injuries or fatalities caused by recent tornadoes.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Tornado in NY knocks down trees, damages buildings