Tornado kills one in Oklahoma as Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana face severe storms

More than 10 million people in parts of Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky have been warned that they face severe thunderstorms on Tuesday, including some strong tornadoes, as the southern plains continue to be battered by extreme weather.

As many as 17 tornadoes struck the plains region on Monday night, leaving at least 16,000 homes and businesses without power and bringing destruction to small towns across the area.

The worst devastation was felt in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, a small town of about 1,000 people north of Tulsa where a tornado wreaked havoc. One person was killed and at least five injured, with 40 homes damaged, according to the local television news station KOCO.

Drone footage posted by storm chasers on X showed a swath of mangled houses and cars running through the town, with all power lines down. Jonathan Petramala reported that a family with a young child was rescued from their collapsed home in Barnsdall.

The National Weather Service warned residents of the area that severe thunderstorms remained likely on Tuesday afternoon and evening. The agency said there was a risk that storms could re-intensify as the day progressed.

Local news reported that fire crews were sifting through the destruction in the small towns north of Tulsa as the region braced for further trouble ahead.

“Very surprised, shocked, it’s just a hard thing to go through right now,” Jessica Sierra told KFOR News. Her painting company was hit hard by the severe storms.