What to do in a tornado? How keep you and your family safe during severe weather

The winds are howling, the rain is pounding and sirens are blaring. Do you have a plan to keep you and your family safe in severe weather?

Here's some tornado preparedness advice from the National Weather Service and American Red Cross, among others.

How to prepare for a tornado

The National Weather Service advises everyone to have a severe weather plan in place, and to practice that plan with your family.

Siblings, Michael Golden, top left, and Alyssa Golden, salvage what they can from the upper floor of their sister’s home, Britany Schmitt and her husband, Blaine, in Lakeview, Ohio, following the tornado the night before. Only Blaine and a friend were home at the time of the tornado. Friday, March 15, 2024.

In that plan, choose a safe room as an emergency shelter. That room could be the basement or storm cellar, or a windowless interior room on the first floor of the house if you have no basement. People who live in mobile homes should identify a safe nearby building, such as a church or a family members' home. Your plan also should include an emergency meeting location and emergency contact information.

The American Red Cross recommends having food, water and medicine in two separate kits on hand for any emergency.

A go-kit should be easily transported and have three days' worth of supplies, along with spare batteries and chargers for cellphones and other devices such as CPAP machines or wheelchairs. The second kit is for staying at home and should have two weeks' worth of supplies. The Red Cross also recommends keeping a one-month supply of medicine and other medical supplies with the kits.

Where to go during a tornado

If your area is under a tornado warning, head to your emergency shelter immediately. The NWS recommends you continue to monitor local news or listen to an NOAA weather radio to stay updated on conditions. If you are outside, seek the nearest sturdy shelter. Sheds or storage facilities are not safe during a storm, according to the NWS. If driving, head to the nearest shelter.

What to do after a tornado

When the storm has passed, the NWS recommends you keep monitoring the local news or weather radio for the latest information and contact your loved ones to make sure they're OK and that they know you're OK.

After that, it's time to assess the damage and start to clean up. The Red Cross recommends caution with surveying storm damage. Don't enter damaged buildings; don't use matches or lighters to see, especially if you smell natural gas; and stay clear of any fallen power lines.

When cleaning up, wear sturdy shoes, work gloves and long pants to avoid injury. Use battery-powered flashlights or lanterns to avoid fire risk. Also, avoid using gas-powered equipment in enclosed spaces; there's a danger of carbon monoxide poisoning. Get to fresh air quick if you feel sick while using power equipment, the Red Cross warns.

Also, help others and take care of yourself. Provide first aid as needed and call for medical assistance for more serious injuries. Call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 if you need to talk to someone.

Travis Gause sifts through belongings in his home in Lakeview, Ohio, following a tornado the night before, Friday, March 15, 2024. Travis and his wife, Tanya, along with their dogs, sheltered in their bathroom.

When is tornado season in Ohio?

Ohio's tornado season is considered to peak from April through June, according to the National Weather Service. However, tornadoes can and have happened in every month of the year.

What’s the difference between a tornado watch and tornado warning?

There are six categories to classify the rotational speed of tornadoes (EF0-EF5) but just two levels to warn of tornado activity.

A tornado watch means weather conditions could spawn tornadoes within the watch area. People should stay aware of weather conditions and be prepared to act if watchers spot a tornado.

A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted by a local NWS forecast office or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property.

