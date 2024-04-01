What will you do if a tornado hits? City-wide drill Wednesday

There will be a city-wide tornado drill at 10 a.m. Wednesday. This is Abilene's chance to prepare ahead of this year's tornado season March through June.

Emergency management coordinators for both the city of Abilene and Taylor County discussed how residents can prepare and what steps local officials have taken to ensure the city and county are ready for anything, especially given the devastation of Abilene's 2019 EF-2 tornado.

'Texas is always a place where tornados come'

Taylor County has on average 0-3 tornados per year, according to Constable A. D. Bush, the emergency management coordinator for Taylor County.

He said that while each year is different, overall, "Texas is always a place where tornados come."

Bush also said that thankfully Abilene is usually safe from EF-5 tornados, but the season is coming.

He has personally seen local tornados which have thrown tractors over a quarter-mile away. Bush also stressed that the county works hand in hand with the city to help prepare for whatever is to come.

Tamra Lewis, administrator of the Commissioners Court, echoed that sentiment by stressing the importance of making a plan ahead of time. Lewis said everyone from businesses to schools to daycares should have a designated place to gather in the event of an emergency.

Lewis also encouraged all residents to sign up for the free service CodeRED to be alerted to any incoming tornados. She said Taylor County has not utilized a tornado siren in years.

Lewis personally experienced a small tornado last year, which touched down near her home in Callahan County. She sheltered in an interior bathroom with her dogs and suffered no injuries or losses. But she hopes all residents will prepare for tornados or other emergency situations by participating in this Wednesday's drill.

CodeRED alert credited with saving lives

Vincent Cantu had an unusual first day of work May 18, 2019, as Abilene's new emergency management coordinator.

Abilene experienced a Category EF-2 tornado at around 5 a.m. that morning.

"It was wild," Cantu said.

Cantu said that on average, most tornados hit around 6 p.m. on any given day in May. This one, however, was in the morning hours. It ended up destroying eight homes and damaging almost 400 homes and businesses.

The roof at Big Tex Trailers was peeled back by an early morning tornado May 18, 2019. Workers also said some inventory was damaged.

Many residents credited the CodeRED alert with saving their lives, including Rick Tomlin of the Abilene Police Department.

Tomlin said the first alert that morning went off around 5:45 a.m.

The second CodeRED alert at 6 a.m. told him that they "were in the path of a confirmed tornado." Tomlin then opened his door, heard the tornado and took cover in the bathroom as "the tornado hit us."

"Code Red helped safeguard my wife, our puppy and me," Tomlin said.

911 calls capture the initial chaos of the Abilene May 18 tornado

Cantu said that no residents lost their lives that day, and he is thankful the tornado occurred at 5 a.m. before children had arrived to then-open Reagan Elementary School. The tornado skirted it after crossing Winters Freeway.

Cantu stressed that in addition to signing up for CodeRED, residents should practice their plan, know where to go in the event of a tornado and hopefully shelter in an interior part of their home.

He also emphasized that residents should shelter in a place without windows because tornados can "spin up to 200 mph" with all kinds of shrapnel and other debris running through them.

Tornado season usually starts in March and runs through June, according to Cantu, when the weather changes and hot and cold fronts come together to form these funnels. But tornados have been seen as late as October when the weather again changes to cooler temperatures.

Cantu urged all residents to sign up for CodeRED, a free telephone warning system. Residents can sign up by texting ABITAYTX to 99411 or by visiting CodeRED's website.

Vincent Cantu, emergency management coordinator for the city of Abilene, stands ready for any disaster outside his control center Thursday.

A look to the future

Cantu said he hopes Abilene can receive a grant to cover the installation of outdoor warning sirens across the city "to provide another level of continuity" for residents before an emergency situation.

Warning sirens, in addition to the CodeRed alert system, could warn residents of severe weather, winter storms, medical health emergencies like Covid-19 and active shooter situations.

This is not the first time the idea of an outdoor warning system has been raised. Following the 2019 tornado, city officials sought bids for a new system.

"The most recent quote put the total project cost at approximately $2.5 million," City Manager Robert Hanna said.

The city is therefore "exploring options and opportunities for federal or state grant assistance," Hanna said.

He said that if assistance cannot be secured, they will "bring the concept forward to council for consideration," given its high dollar amount.

For more information on emergency preparation, see the city of Abilene, Taylor County and the federal government websites.

Tornado Safety Tips

At Home

Go to your shelter immediately.

Stay away from doors, windows and exterior walls.

Get under a piece of sturdy furniture, and use your arms to protect your head and neck.

If in a mobile home, get out and find shelter elsewhere.

At Work or School

Go to your designated safe area on the lowest floor without windows.

Avoid places with wide-span roofs such as auditoriums, cafeterias or large hallways.

Get under a piece of sturdy furniture such as a heavy table or desk and hold on to it.

In a car

Never try to outrun a tornado in a car or truck.

Take shelter in a nearby building immediately.

If there is no time to get indoors, get out of the car and lie in a ditch or low-lying area away from the vehicle.

Do not hide under an overpass or bridge. Instead, get to a low, flat location.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: What will you do if a tornado hits? City-wide drill Wednesday