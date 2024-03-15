Tornado that hit Winchester, Indiana, rated an EF-3. Here's what that means

It was an EF-3 tornado that caused widespread destruction in the East Central Indiana community of Winchester — uprooting trees, flattening homes and injuring dozens of people Thursday, the National Weather Service said Friday afternoon.

NWS confirmed its findings after severe thunderstorms hammered East Central Indiana on Thursday evening, leaving a large path of devastation in Delaware and Randolph counties.

"Multiple intense supercells impacted the north central and northeastern portions of central Indiana," NWS said in a preliminary report, creating large hail and wind damage in those counties and over the state border into Ohio.

Survey teams with NWS investigating damage earlier Friday told IndyStar the odds were high that a tornado had touched down in the area. Officials are still collecting data in the area, including Selma, which suffered extensive damage as well.

NWS said its teams are working to determine whether there were multiple touch down points from a single tornado or if another tornado formed.

How strong is an EF-3 tornado?

An EF-3 tornado has wind gusts ranging from 136 to 165 mph. Its winds can destroy entire stories of well-constructed houses, severely damage large buildings such as shopping malls, overturn trains, rip bark from trees, blow away structures with weak foundations and lift heavy cars off the ground.

How the Enhanced Fujita scale measures tornadoes

Tornadoes are classified on the Enhanced Fujita scale, which ranges from zero to five. It takes into account estimated wind speeds, observed damage and damage verified in weather service surveys after tornadoes. Wind speeds determine the rating of each tornado:

EF-0.....65 to 85 mph

EF-1.....86 to 110 mph

EF-2.....111 to 135 mph

EF-3.....136 to 165 mph

EF-4.....166 to 200 mph

EF-5.....> 200 mph

