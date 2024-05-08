Tornado damages bar, high school in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, MO – We’re learning new details tonight about the damage from an EF-1 tornado that hit Sullivan, Missouri, Tuesday morning. The storm leveled a local pub and also caused minor damage to the city’s high school.

The tornado dropped down on One More Pub & Grill on Highway 185 in northeast Sullivan. The bar’s owner said the building has been there for roughly 50 years.

The bar wasn’t the only structure that sustained damage.

Sullivan High School also suffered minor damage roughly a half-mile away. An employee there tells FOX 2 the tornado picked up an HVAC system, leaving a hole in the roof that left a foot of water in the school’s library. They said it also tossed part of an awning and scattered debris inside of the building. It apparently even caused a gas leak.

They said the district was able to quickly get everything cleaned and sealed up by the times students arrived for school Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service said three tornadoes touched down in our area Tuesday. In addition to the EF-1 tornado in Sullivan, an EF-0 touched down in Bourbon and another EF-0 touched down in Defiance.

