Tornado that damaged Florida’s Gulf Coast was too small to register on radar, officials say

People along Florida’s Gulf Coast are cleaning up from a tornado.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office says the small tornado touched down in the Crystal River area on Sunday.

People in the area voiced concerns because no tornado watch or warning was sent out.

Read: Area of disturbance in Atlantic could develop as it moves towards Florida this week

Officials said the tornado was so small that it did not register on the National Weather Service’s radar.

Deputies said no one was hurt, and crews are working to clean up the damage left behind.

Read: Wizard of Oz museum will move to this Central Florida city

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.