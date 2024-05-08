Tornadoes confirmed in Mercer, Auglaize, Darke, Clinton counties following Tuesday night’s storms

UPDATE @ 5:44 p.m.

The National Weather Service has released new information about two of the tornadoes that hit the northern Miami Valley.

According to the NWS, the tornadoes that hit near Coldwater and New Knoxville were both classified as EF2 tornadoes.

The tornado near Coldwater started near Fort Recovery around 7:50 p.m. and got off the ground around 8:08 p.m. near Coldwater, traveling 8.3 miles. its maximum wind speed was reported to be 120 mph. It was approximately 400 yards wide.

The one near New Knoxville started in Montezuma around 8:20 p.m. and traveled 6.4 miles, ending near New Bremen around 8:33 p.m. Its maximum wind speed was reported to be 130 mph. It was approximately 300 yards wide.

In Greenville, the NWS said an EF1 tornado touched down and traveled 11.9 miles in 18 minutes. Estimated wind speeds for this tornado maxed out at 110 mph. It was approximately 800 yards wide.

UPDATE: 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Clinton County on Tuesday.

A tornado was confirmed north of Blachester with damage along North State Route 133 near Irvin Road, the NWS said.

Further information about the strength of the tornado has not been released at this time.

UPDATE: 1:55 p.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed two more tornadoes touched down in the Miami Valley Tuesday.

According to the NWS, a tornado was confirmed west of Coldwater in Mercer County. Damage began on the Ohio side of the state line, and ended west of Coldwater.

The NWS also says a tornado was confirmed near Greenville in Darke County.

More details are expected to be released later this evening.

INITIAL REPORT:

The National Weather Service (NWS) says a tornado has been confirmed in Mercer and Auglaize counties.

The NWS is out conducting a storm survey in that area after Tuesday’s night severe storms.

“Very preliminary findings indicate” there is damage that is tornadic in nature west of New Knoxville. Specifically, they reference Guadalupe and Southland roads.

“The damage begins in Mercer County, and extends into Auglaize County,” the NWS noted.

A final assessment of the damage is expected to be released this evening.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.