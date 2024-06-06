Tornado confirmed in Knox County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A string of strong but brief storms tore through portions of central Ohio Wednesday night, resulting in at least one tornado being confirmed in the region.

A tornado was confirmed in southeast Knox County. However, as of 10:20 p.m., no damage was reported.

According to AccuWeather, a tornado was spotted over Centerburg, 11 miles southwest of Mount Vernon, at 8:29 p.m.

Knox County seemed to suffer the brunt of the storms, remaining under a tornado warning for nearly two hours.

Tornado warnings were issued for a handful of other counties — Delaware, Union, Morrow and Marion — but all were allowed to expire without reports of circulation.

