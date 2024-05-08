Nine tornadoes confirmed in 4 Ohio counties during Tuesday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Weather Service announced Wednesday morning that nine tornadoes touched down in four Ohio counties during Tuesday evening’s severe storms in its preliminary reports.

Two tornadoes touched down in Mercer and Auglaize counties in western Ohio in addition to a third tornado in only Mercer County west of Coldwater. The fourth tornado was confirmed to have touched down in Darke County near Greenville.

A preliminary report also said that five tornadoes touched down in Warren County.

The NWS has yet to classify any of the tornado’s severity on the Enhanced Fujita scale. Storm surveys are continuing throughout Wednesday with reported damage in central Ohio to a barn near the Muskingum County line.

Columbus and central Ohio Weather Radar

An EF1 tornado was confirmed in eastern Indiana and might have progressed into southwest Ohio in Butler County. The NWS has yet to confirm if that storm cell produced a tornado went it was in Ohio.

NWS has yet to confirm if any tornadoes touched down in central Ohio on Tuesday night. The severe storms put a handful of counties in central Ohio under a tornado warning late Tuesday into early Wednesday, including Franklin County.

As of April 22, Ohio has already had 35 confirmed tornadoes — far more than have been previously recorded in the first four months of the year. Active storm days produced nine tornadoes on Feb. 28 and March 14, 11 tornadoes on April 2, and one on March 5.

The average number of tornadoes in Ohio during an entire year is 22. Last year produced a near-record number of tornadoes (57).

Click here for the latest weather forecast.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.